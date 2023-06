Tech Crunch reports: “There’s still plenty of cash to go around in the generative AI space, apparently. As first reported by Forbes, Inflection AI, an AI startup aiming to create “personal AI for everyone,” has closed a $1.3 billion funding round led by Microsoft, Reid Hoffman, Bill Gates, Eric Schmidt and new investor Nvidia. A source familiar with the matter tells TechCrunch the tranche, which brings the company’s total raised to $1.525 billion, values Inflection at $4 billion.”

