Deadline reports: “Jon Gosier’s Southbox Entertainment has secured a $25 million partnership with sister company FilmHedge and is raising another $55 million from private investors — for $80 million in fresh funds to greenlight film and TV projects. The company has also expanded its management team with Chandler Heinz Laun, formerly of ICM, coming on as chief of staff, and financial services veteran Jonathan Hecht as managing partner. Both are now also partners at parent company, Southbox Capital.”

