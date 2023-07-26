IMDb reports: “Max is getting into the NFL Sunday Ticket huddle. Google’s YouTube TV will offer a special bundle combining Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max with the NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market football package, Alphabet and Google chief business officer Philipp Schindler told analysts on the internet company’s Q2 earnings call. Google inked an exclusive, seven-year deal with the NFL to sell the Sunday Ticket package via YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, starting with the 2023 season.”

