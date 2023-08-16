Coin Telegraph reports: “OpenAI, the developer behind ChatGPT, is advocating the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in content moderation, touting its potential to enhance operational efficiencies for social media platforms by expediting the processing of challenging tasks. The company said that its latest GPT-4 AI model could significantly shorten content moderation timelines from months to hours, ensuring improved consistency in labeling.”
OpenAI Says ChatGPT-4 Cuts Content Moderation Time From Months To Hours