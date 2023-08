Music Ally reports: “Heyscribe is the latest startup hoping to help musicians and other creators (think influencers, podcasters etc) make money from their superfans. Its focus is less on finished work, however, than on works in progress. The company pitches itself as a blend of Patreon-style fan-funding and Trello-like workflow management tools, with stars able to test content with fans before releasing it into the wider world.”

Read More