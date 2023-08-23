TechCrunch reports: “Wand.app, an AI-powered creative tool that gives artists the ability to manually customize and visualize their ideas, has raised $4.2 million in seed funding led by O’Shaughnessy Ventures. Unlike AI-powered creative tools that provide limited control over the content they generate, which can be alienating to artists who have specific visions for what they want to create, Wand tries to bridge this gap with a combination of visual tools and personalization.”

