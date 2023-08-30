TechCrunch reports: “In partnership with Google Cloud, Google DeepMind (Google’s AI research division) is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images — but only images created by Google’s image-generating model. The tool, called SynthID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI (Google’s platform for building AI apps and models) embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image — making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm.”

Read More