Music Business Worldwide reports: “Universal Music Group-owned artist and label services company Virgin Music has formed a strategic partnership with Position Music, an independent publisher, record label and management firm with a catalog of over 35,000 songs. The deal will see Virgin Music distributing Position Music’s existing catalog and its new releases, and assist Position Music in marketing and promoting its frontline label roster, the companies said in a joint press release on Wednesday (September 20).”

Read More