Variety reports: “Meta has turned more than a dozen celebrities and influencers into robots. The tech company, at the Meta Connect 2023 confab Wednesday, announced partnerships with “cultural icons and influencers” to play and embody AI-powered chatbots that will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook. Those include Snoop Dogg, Charli D’Amelio, MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), Kendall Jenner, Tom Brady, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade and Paris Hilton.”

