TVLine reports: “It now costs a bit more to stream Dr. Pimple Popper doing her thing. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Tuesday morning that, effective today (Oct. 3), the price of a new, ad-free subscription to Discovery+ in the U.S. will increase from $6.99 to $8.99 per month (plus applicable taxes). The streaming hub’s “ad-lite” subscription tier, however, will not change and instead remain a lean $4.99/month.”

Read More