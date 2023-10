Deadline reports: “Crunchyroll and GSN, each a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment, have joined forces to launch a new 24/7 anime streaming channel. Starting today, viewers can find the new Crunchyroll channel on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, the Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+. An announcement of the venture says its linear-style roster of fan-favorite titles is intended for an “anime-curious audience.'”

