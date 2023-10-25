Music Business Worldwide reports: “Video-sharing platform TikTok has announced that it will be hosting its first-ever live music event, called ‘TikTok In The Mix.’ The live event is scheduled for Sunday, December 10, 2023, at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. It will also be streamed globally via TikTok Live. The lineup features superstar artists headliners Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, and Charlie Puth, along with emerging talent Sam Barber, Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, and LU KALA from TikTok’s Elevate emerging artists program.”

Read More