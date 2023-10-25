Deadline reports: “Filmmaker and media mogul Tyler Perry has struck a new, multi-year first-look deal with Netflix that will see him write, direct and produce features for the streamer. News of the creative partnership comes following Perry’s pact with Amazon Studios in November 2022 to write, direct and produce four features for Prime Video. Perry comes to it after working extensively with Netflix in recent years, including on the forthcoming features Six Triple Eight and Mea Culpa.”

