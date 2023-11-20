Music Business Worldwide reports: “As artists strive to not only captivate audiences but also turn fandom into sustainable revenue streams, the competition to innovate and connect with fans on a deeper level has continued to attract interest from investors in the music industry. A new startup, We Are Giant, has just launched as a community platform designed for the music industry, supported by an $8 million investment from Sterling Partners.”
