Deadline reports: “Verizon will offer the ad-supported Netflix and Max tiers in a bundle for $10 a month starting Dec. 7. The deal, available for Verizon’s myPlan customers, reps more than 40% in savings, the big telco said today. Verizon will then offer two content bundles, Netflix and Max plus the Disney bundle, which includes Disney+ (no ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads) for $20 a month.”

