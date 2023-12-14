TechCrunch reports: “Australia-based link-in-bio platform Linktree announced today that it has acquired competitor Koji from its parent company GoMeta for an undisclosed amount. Linktree said that Koji’s link-in-bio product will shut down on January 31, 2024. The company is offering Koji users three months of Linktree Pro plan as a trial. But it’s not clear if Linktree is also providing any tools for creators to migrate their Koji data.”

