Digital Music News reports: “Live music management software company Prism.fm has announced it has closed a $5 million Series B funding round as concert revenues in 2023 soar. Andrew Lindner of Frontier Growth led the effort, investing $1.55 million through a syndicate investment pool with other members of Frontier Growth’s ecosystem. Existing ivnestors also participated in this round, including Stephen Cook, Jay Jensen, Kip McIanahan, Advantage Capital, Rich Arnesen, and more.”

