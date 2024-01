VentureBeat reports: “Siemens and Microsoft have teamed up to drive cross-industry adoption for artificial intelligence. The companies made the announcement at CES 2024 during the opening keynote speech of Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens, as they announced the Siemens Industrial Copilot. That’s a generative AI-powered assistant aiming to amplify human-machine collaboration and productivity across various sectors.”

Read More