Digital Music News reports: “AI music-generation platform Splash has officially released a skill for Amazon Echo devices, enabling users to create custom songs with voice prompts.
Amazon-backed Splash, which has trained its AI model exclusively on a self-owned music library, unveiled the skill at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today. Also detailed in a formal announcement message that was shared with DMN, said skill is already live on devices with Alexa support.”
AI Music Generator Splash Debuts Amazon Alexa Skill, Enabling Custom Song Creation With Voice Prompts
