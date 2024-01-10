Digital Music News reports: “AI music-generation platform Splash has officially released a skill for Amazon Echo devices, enabling users to create custom songs with voice prompts.

Amazon-backed Splash, which has trained its AI model exclusively on a self-owned music library, unveiled the skill at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) today. Also detailed in a formal announcement message that was shared with DMN, said skill is already live on devices with Alexa support.”

