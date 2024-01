The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Adobe and the Adobe Foundation are committing $6 million to launch a film and television fund to help underrepresented creators starting out in their careers. The Adobe Film & TV Fund will support the work of existing nonprofits that serve historically excluded communities, with the inaugural cohort of grantees including Easterseals, Gold House, Latinx House, NAACP, Sundance Institute and the India youth-focused Yuvaa.”

Read More