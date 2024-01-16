Music Business Worldwide reports: “London-based audio technology start-up Bronze, which specializes in AI-assisted music tools, has closed a $1.3 million pre-seed round. The company’s investors include Disclosure, Arca, Jimmy Napes, DAO Jones, Method Music and September Management. Founded by record producer Lex Dromgoole and songwriter/composer Gwilym Gold, Bronze has also collaborated with XL Recordings, Oscar-winning sound-designer Nicolas Becker and musicians Arca and Jai Paul.”

