Digital Music News reports: “Beatdapp secures a $17 million funding round alongside deals with UMG, SoundExchange, and Napster. Leading music industry fraud detection company Beatdapp has announced new partnerships with Napster and SoundExchange, as well as a strategic collaboration with Universal Music Group. The deals come on the heels of a $17 million funding round as the company continues to gain momentum.”
