VentureBeat reports: “Within just two years of its inception, ElevenLabs, the AI voice startup founded by former Google and Palantir employees, has hit the unicorn status. The company today announced it has raised $80 million in a series B round of funding, growing its valuation ten-fold to $1.1 billion. The investment has been co-led by existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman and former Apple AI leader Daniel Gross, with participation from Sequoia Capital and SV Angel. It comes six months after the $19 million series A round that valued the company at about $100 million.”

