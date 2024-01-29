Clutch Points reports: “Digital news outlet Axios is entering the entertainment sphere with a new studio division geared towards developing and producing original nonfiction film and shows, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The newly created division, Axios Entertainment, is headed by Erica Winograd. The division currently has deals in development with Tom Brady’s Shadow Lion, Guy Ritchie, Mark Wahlberg’s Unrealistic Ideas, Chrissy Teigen’s Huntley Productions, Ample Entertainment and Maven, the company said.”

