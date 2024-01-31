Deadline reports: “Google execs are actively considering an international expansion of pay-TV service YouTube TV, Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call. “It is something we are closely looking at,” Schindler said. “There’s nothing specific I have to add at this moment in time on this one.” Schindler and CEO Sundar Pichai both took note of highlights for YouTube TV in the quarter, notably the debut of NFL Sunday Ticket as an exclusive offering after 29 years on DirecTV.”

