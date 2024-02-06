Variety reports: “YouTube TV has piloted past a new milestone: The internet pay-TV service now has more than 8 million subscribers, according to the video giant. That means YouTube TV, available only in the U.S. starting at $72.99 per month, is far and away the biggest internet-streaming subscription TV service in the country. The next largest is Disney’s Hulu + Live TV, which had 4.6 million customers as of the end of Q3, followed by Dish’s Sling TV (2.1 million) and Fubo (1.5 million).”
YouTube TV Powers Up To More Than 8 Million Subscribers