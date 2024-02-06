Variety reports: “YouTube TV has piloted past a new milestone: The internet pay-TV service now has more than 8 million subscribers, according to the video giant. That means YouTube TV, available only in the U.S. starting at $72.99 per month, is far and away the biggest internet-streaming subscription TV service in the country. The next largest is Disney’s Hulu + Live TV, which had 4.6 million customers as of the end of Q3, followed by Dish’s Sling TV (2.1 million) and Fubo (1.5 million).”

