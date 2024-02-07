Gadgets 360 reports: “OpenAI has announced that it will add watermark to the metadata of the artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images created by DALL-E 3. The company stated that it will now use the open technical standard adopted by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), and add the information that the image was generated by AI, the name of the AI tool, and the name of the app used to create the image in its metadata.”

