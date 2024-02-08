CBR reports: “Funimation is officially ending the service of its app and website on April 2, 2024. Funimation, one of the most popular anime streamers, has announced that as part of its merger with Crunchyroll in March 2022, its app and website will end service on April 2, 2024. The platform states that it’s sunsetting to provide fans with “an exceptional streaming experience and access to the largest anime library in the world.”

