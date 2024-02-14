PYMNTS reports: “Walmart is reportedly in talks to acquire smart television maker Vizio for over $2 billion. The discussions are ongoing, and a deal may not happen, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Feb. 13), citing unnamed sources. Reached by PYMNTS, spokespeople for both Walmart and Vizio declined to comment on the report. This potential deal aims to boost Walmart’s advertising business and strengthen its position in the market against competitors like Amazon, according to the report.”

