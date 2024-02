Ad Week reports: “The live shopping platform Ntwrk has acquired the music and culture publisher Complex Media from BuzzFeed Inc. for $108 million in cash, finalizing a months-long series of discussions between the two companies. Universal Music Group will serve as a strategic partner in the tie-up, as ADWEEK first reported. Investors in the deal include Main Street Advisors, Jimmy Iovine, Universal Music Group and Goldman Sachs.”

Read More