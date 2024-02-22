Music Ally reports: “TikTok may be engulfed in a public row with Universal Music Group over licensing deals, but the company’s music activities continue, including its recently-launched ‘Add to Music App’ feature. Music Ally broke the news of the feature when it was being tested in May last year. It was an option within TikTok for people to add songs discovered in the app to their libraries on Apple Music, rather than having to switch apps and manually search for the tracks to do that.”

Read More