IGN reports: “In a recent interview with The Verge, Crunchyroll president Rahul Purini announced the anime streamer is working on a solution for customers who will lose access to their Funimation digital libraries when its web and app services shut down on April 2. On February 7, Crunchyroll released a guide explaining how Funimation users could merge their watchlist and queue onto a Crunchyroll account.”

