Music Business Worldwide reports: “On Tuesday (February 27), Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl appeared at the Web Summit tech conference in Doha, Qatar. Kyncl took part in a session titled ‘The artist, the CEO, and the future of music’ and was joined onstage by actress and singer, Nora Fatehi – who’s reported to be the most-followed Moroccan artist in the world, and who has just signed a global recordings deal with Warner Music Group.”

