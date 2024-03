BNN Breaking reports: “Morph Studio, in a groundbreaking collaboration with Stability AI, has unveiled an AI-driven filmmaking platform that is set to transform the landscape of video production. Co-founded by Xu Huaizhe, a visionary with a background in computer vision from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Morph Studio is redefining storytelling by enabling users to generate, edit, and weave together video clips into narratives, all through simple text prompts.”

Read More