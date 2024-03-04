XR Today reports: “Following Meta’s move away from Oculus branding and, subsequently, from requiring Facebook accounts during XR device log-ins, the Menlo Park-based firm is removing all Oculus accounts and related data by the end of the month. Meta’s move means that a Quest user who logs into their XR device with an Oculus account will no longer be able to do so by the end of the month. Additionally, all data linked to a user’s Oculus account will disappear by the end of March.”

Read More