Publishers Weekly reports: “Spotify has added a new audiobook subscription tier, dubbed the Audiobooks Access Tier, offering a slightly less expensive but more limited option for users interested in streaming audiobooks on the platform. Spotify’s current plan offers users two options: pay for a Spotify Premium subscription at $10.99 a month, which includes 15 hours of audiobook listening in addition to ad-free music streaming, or purchase individual audiobooks on Spotify’s website.”

