Digital Music News reports: “K-pop powerhouse Hybe continues its long-running quest to take over SM Entertainment (SME), this time with an announcement that it would soon acquire an additional 869,948 shares from founder Lee Soo Man for $78.2 million (104.3 billion KRW). The acquisition will be finalized on Thursday, March 7, with Hybe gaining a 12.6% stake in SM Entertainment.”

