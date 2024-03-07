Music Business Worldwide reports: “Earlier this week, MBW told you that there was a “mystery” company that has begun a conversation with Believe‘s board over a potential potential bid worth $1.8 billion for the French company. Today (March 7), said company has revealed itself. It’s Warner Music Group. In an investor release issued this morning, WMG confirmed that it approached Believe’s board on February 21 to “to initiate discussions with respect to a potential combination of Believe with WMG”.”

