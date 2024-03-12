9 to 5 Google reports: “Amid a potential ban in the US, TikTok appears to be working on a new app, “TikTok Photos,” which would be about sharing photos instead of short-form videos. TikTok has built its massively popular social media platform on top of short-form videos, a trend that’s since extended to YouTube, Instagram, and other popular apps. Now, though, TikTok appears to be going after Instagram’s original mainstay, pictures.”

Read More