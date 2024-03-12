9 to 5 Google reports: “Amid a potential ban in the US, TikTok appears to be working on a new app, “TikTok Photos,” which would be about sharing photos instead of short-form videos. TikTok has built its massively popular social media platform on top of short-form videos, a trend that’s since extended to YouTube, Instagram, and other popular apps. Now, though, TikTok appears to be going after Instagram’s original mainstay, pictures.”
'TikTok Photos' Surfaces As An App Exclusively For Sharing Photos