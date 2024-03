The Verge reports: “You’ll soon get to try out OpenAI’s buzzy text-to-video generator for yourself. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, OpenAI chief technology officer Mira Murati says Sora will be available “this year” and that it “could be a few months.” OpenAI first showed off Sora, which is capable of generating hyperrealistic scenes based on a text prompt, in February.”

