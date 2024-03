Broadband TV News reports: “Private-equity firm Apollo Global Management has made an $11 billion offer to buy Paramount Global. The bid comes as an independent committe of the TV and film studio’s directors considers an earlier offer from Skydance Media to merge its operations with those of Paramount. Wall Street Journal, which reported on the bid, said the Apollo offer is more than the entire market capitalisation of Paramount Global that stands at around $7.7 billion.”

