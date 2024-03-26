Music Ally reports: “Keychange was founded in 2015 as an initiative to tackle the gender imbalance within the music industry, from label signings and festival lineups to company boards. Since 2018 it has also been putting money to work on this challenge: nearly €2.8m invested in 306 artists and industry professionals via its talent development program. Next month, Keychange will publish a report taking stock of the progress in those last five years, as well as its ‘Keychange Manifesto 2.0’ to set out its priorities for the coming years too.”

