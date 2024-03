Music Ally reports: “Universal Music Group has cemented its position in the burgeoning K-Pop market by expanding its partnership with Hybe. The two companies have signed a 10-year deal that gives UMG exclusive distribution rights globally for Hybe’s music. The latter company’s Weverse social platform is part of the plans too: UMG said it will “further collaborate” with it as part of the major label’s push into superfandoms.”

