Mobile App Daily reports: “LinkedIn is among the best social media platforms for learning, networking, upscale, and finding opportunities. Over the years, the app has evolved its interface, added new features, and improved security encryptions. Austin Null, a strategy director at an influencer agency, found a new development on the platform. LinkedIn is testing short-form reels on its platform to improve engagement and expand its service offerings.”
LinkedIn May Soon Launch Its Own Reels Format