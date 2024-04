The Hollywood Reporter reports: “For years, women’s sports was an afterthought for TV, frequently relegated to ESPN2, Fox Sports 2 or ESPNNews, if they were able to secure TV rights at all. It was a self-reinforcing cycle of denial: Women’s sports didn’t rate, so the demand for the rights wasn’t there. But the games rarely got play on the biggest platforms, so the untapped potential could never be met.”

Read More