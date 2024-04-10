PYMNTS reports: “YouTube has added new shopping features for use by creators. “We’re excited to announce even more updates so viewers can shop for new favorites from the most loved creators,” Aditya Dhanrajani, director of product management, YouTube Shopping, wrote in a Tuesday (April 9) blog post. One of the new features is Shopping Collections, which allows creators to curate products around a common theme and build their own virtual store on YouTube, according to the post.”

Read More