Radio Ink reports: “One month after consolidating its podcast division, Audacy is now doing the same with its sports content offerings under a new Audacy Sports banner. The new division is designed to consolidate and amplify the broadcaster’s over-the-air, digital, and podcast inventory. Audacy Sports will encompass the company’s 40 owned-and-operated all-sports stations, 160 sports streaming channels on the Audacy app, and its top-ranked sports podcast network with over 600 titles and live events.”

Read More