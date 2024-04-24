The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Wondery, Amazon‘s podcast studio and network, on Wednesday unveiled the launch of Wondery+, its curated podcast subscription service, in the U.K. It touted “exclusive podcast content, ad-free listening as well as early access to new episodes of popular shows.” All in all, the service promises subscribers “dozens of exclusive podcasts, early access to more than 50 shows, and over 45,000 episodes all ad-free.”

Read More