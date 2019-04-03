Variety reports: “Netflix is about to get pricier: The streamer this week began notifying U.S. customers that its previously announced fee hikes will take effect starting with May 2019 billing cycles. The company announced higher pricing for all plans — representing its biggest price increase to date — in January, with the new rates applying to new subscribers immediately. Now existing customers are going to see their fees go up as well.” Read more
Netflix Prices for All U.S. Customers Will Increase in May 2019