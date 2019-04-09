Deadline reports: “Screen Gems, the genre label under Sony Pictures, is partnering with management and production company Ground Control to open the Screen Gems’ Horror Lab, an initiative that will focus on the development and production of horror genre proof-of-concepts. The program aims to collaborate with burgeoning filmmakers to produce horror shorts with the primary goal of developing new, original content into feature films.”
